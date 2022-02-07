Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Position Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $139,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

