IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $394,400.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $599.82 million, a PE ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in IRadimed by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IRadimed by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.