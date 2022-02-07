iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

