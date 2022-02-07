iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

BATS CNYA opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.