iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 257,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,600,438 shares.The stock last traded at $72.83 and had previously closed at $72.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

