iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 134,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,209,650 shares.The stock last traded at $64.90 and had previously closed at $64.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,947,000 after buying an additional 59,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after buying an additional 1,079,240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

