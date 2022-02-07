iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,760. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.32 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

