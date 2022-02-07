iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.08. 19,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,642. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

