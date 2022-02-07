iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11,753.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 105,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

