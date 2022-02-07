iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s Largest Position

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 33.2% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

