iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5,585.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $217,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,784,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $451.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.63 and a 200-day moving average of $454.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

