Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.57. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 211,863 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.