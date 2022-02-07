Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $74.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,407 shares of company stock worth $8,188,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 29.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth $5,384,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

