Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up about 2.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,852,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

SQM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,146. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

