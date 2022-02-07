Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

