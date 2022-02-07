Jade Capital Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 70,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.62. 6,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.