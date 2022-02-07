Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,104. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

