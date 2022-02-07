Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 280,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up about 1.7% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 197,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

GT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,373. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

