Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 2.6% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $238,927. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

