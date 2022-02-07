Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 560,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.95. 6,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

