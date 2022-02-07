Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. 14,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,496. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.