Jade Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,345,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 19,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

