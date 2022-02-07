Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

JHG stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

