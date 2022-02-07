Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.
JHG stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
