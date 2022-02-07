Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,357,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

