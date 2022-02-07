Jeffrey J. Tengel Sells 302,634 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

