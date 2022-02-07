Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 950 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 950 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.24, for a total transaction of $279,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,250. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.