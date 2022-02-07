Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 950 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 950 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.24, for a total transaction of $279,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,250. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
