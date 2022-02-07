JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €109.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.31 ($121.70).

Shares of DG opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a one year high of €88.80 ($99.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

