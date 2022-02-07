Jump Financial LLC Acquires 3,606 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 204,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

HCSG opened at $16.50 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.