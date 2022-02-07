Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.