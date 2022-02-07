Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRSR stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
