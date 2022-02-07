Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,700 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.