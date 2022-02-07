Jump Financial LLC Invests $291,000 in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

