Jump Financial LLC Invests $323,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $867.22 million, a P/E ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

