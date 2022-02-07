Jump Financial LLC Sells 8,748 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

