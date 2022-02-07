Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.