Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Limelight Networks worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 141,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

LLNW opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

