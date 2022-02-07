Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,100 at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($131.76) to GBX 6,100 ($82.01) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.05) to GBX 6,527 ($87.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.43.
NYSE GRUB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.