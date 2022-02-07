Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,100 at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($131.76) to GBX 6,100 ($82.01) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRUB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.05) to GBX 6,527 ($87.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.43.

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

