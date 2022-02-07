K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 149065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.
K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)
