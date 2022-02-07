KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Cut by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

