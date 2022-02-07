Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.74 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
