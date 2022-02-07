Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 254,400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,723.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

