Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s previous close.

LON KMR opened at GBX 437.85 ($5.89) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 373 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £415.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 444.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.26.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

