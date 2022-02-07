Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.34) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s previous close.
LON KMR opened at GBX 437.85 ($5.89) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 373 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £415.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 444.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.26.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
