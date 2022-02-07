Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,863,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,682 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 9.5% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned about 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $269,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 43.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

