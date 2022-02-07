Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.40

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kenon by 26.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Kenon by 6.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kenon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kenon in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kenon in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

