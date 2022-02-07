Kering (KER) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kering (EPA: KER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €770.00 ($865.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €892.00 ($1,002.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($1,011.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €785.00 ($882.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($955.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €830.00 ($932.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €854.00 ($959.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering stock traded down €7.20 ($8.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €652.20 ($732.81). The stock had a trading volume of 173,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €688.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €685.41. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

