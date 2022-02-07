Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. Kering has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

