KeyCorp Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $36.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.73.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Snap by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

