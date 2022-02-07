Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.33. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 2,419 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KZR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.