Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.