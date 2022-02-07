Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

