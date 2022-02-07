King DAG Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and approximately $7,331.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get King DAG alerts:

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

